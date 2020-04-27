NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Someone left two kittens in the middle of a road in Naugatuck and ran over one of them.
Animal control officers said it happened on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. on Hunters Mountain Road.
According to the ACOs, someone in an unknown white vehicle left the kittens in the road.
When the driver departed, the driver ran over one of them and killed it.
The surviving kitten, a male, was taken to the borough's animal control facility where it's being cared for.
Adoption inquiries can be directed to the Naugatuck Animal Control Facebook page. Reach it here.
Both kittens were described as being between 4 and 5 weeks old. They were brown, domestic shorthair tabbies.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
(1) comment
Hope they can find this idiot and run them over with a loaded dump truck.
