NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for identity theft and stealing more than $50,000.
Stephanie Amber Metevier, 24, is accused of participating in a burglary that allowed her to gain access to financial information from the victim, according to police.
The information was then used to steal more than $50,000 from the victim's bank accounts during the fall of 2018.
There are additional suspects who were previously arrested.
Police said Metevier is the last person wanted in the case.
An outstanding warrant will charge her with first-degree larceny, first-degree identity theft, third-degree forgery and third-degree burglary.
Anyone with information about Metevier's whereabouts is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or their confidential tip Line at 203-720-1010.
