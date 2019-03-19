NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are looking for a man with distinct tattoos who is wanted for larceny and burglary charges.
Trevor Robles, 18, has outstanding warrants for his arrest that charge him with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.
They said Robles has a tattoo of an elephant on the front of his neck.
His last known location was Cooke Street in Waterbury.
Anyone with information about Robles' whereabouts is asked to not approach him and contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.
