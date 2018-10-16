NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are looking for parochial school alumni from a specific year as part of an investigation.
They said they want to speak with alumni who attended the St. Francis Parochial School in Naugatuck in 1965.
Channel 3 was told the investigation has to do with a priest who spent a short time at the school many years ago and is now accused of child sex abuse.
The priest, Father Arthur Perrault, was recently brought up on sex abuse charges in New Mexico, after being on the run for year.
Police want to know if anyone can "recollect what the atmosphere and the culture of student life was like during this time frame."
"We're looking for anybody that would have attended St. Francis Parochial School in 1965. We have questions about what the atmosphere was there at that time, just trying to gain information on that," said Lt. Bryan Cammarata, Naugatuck Police Department.
The Waterbury State's Attorney's Office confirmed that inquiry is in connection to the recent arrest of Perrault, who is now facing federal sex abuse charges.
Perrault, now 80, was born in Connecticut.
Records show he was assigned to St. Francis in the fall of 1965, but left in November when he was sent to a location in New Mexico, where it's been reported priests from around the country were being treated for pedophilia.
Not long after that, he was given a teaching job at a New Mexico high school and continued to live and work in New Mexico until 1992.
That's when, just days before a lawsuit was filed accusing him of abused, Perrault fled.
For decades he has been on the run, living in Morocco, until he was captured last month.
He's now back in the states, awaiting a federal trial in New Mexico.
While he's not facing any charges in CT, Naugatuck Police still want to get in touch with students whose time at the Church Street school dates back more than 50 years.
"It's just a matter of trying to get actual people who were there, and put that together with information we're also drawing from other sources. It's definitely a challenge, we're going back quite a ways, but we're hoping people can at least recall and help us to put information together base on what was going on at the school," Cammarata said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Pettinicchi at 203-720-2590.
