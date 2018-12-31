NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men who police said shoplifted at the Naugatuck Walmart.
Police said the three men broke into the store’s Apple display case stole multiple products totaling up to $5,400 on Sunday morning.
Those who recognize the men are encouraged to contact the Naugatuck Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.
(1) comment
should be difficult to identify the "smart one" with the tattoo on his neck. losers.
