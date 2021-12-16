NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police said they they will be keeping a close eye on schools in the borough in the wake of nationwide school threats.
Police said on Thursday that there were no specific threat against Naugatuck schools, students or staff.
However, they said the public can anticipate their added presence to increase the community sense of safety during the coming school days.
Connecticut State Police recently revealed that many of the threats they looked into statewide stemmed from a social media trend.
They also said they tended to be unfounded.
However, they said anyone found to have been behind them would face consequences.
