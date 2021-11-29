NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck police are putting out a warning about thefts from cars.
Recently, a thief was caught on camera rummaging through a car on Moonlight Circle.
The suspect also hit other vehicles in the area over the holiday weekend.
Police are reminding people to lock their cars.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
