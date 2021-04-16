NAUGUATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The Borough of Naugatuck and Naugatuck Police Department announced on Friday that an independent investigation into racially charged social media posts by the police chief’s daughter has been completed.
In January, it was announced that multiple investigations were underway after racist and violent social media messages surfaced that were allegedly written by Chief Steven Hunt’s daughter.
The mayor of Naugatuck said the comments were made two years ago, but were just brought to light in January.
One of the posts said, “I’ll make my dad drive with lights and sirens and if we see any black people we will shoot them.”
Another post said, “My dad is now officially police chief so that means he’s more advanced in shooting black people then [sic] he just was a couple minutes ago.”
Those are just two of the six messages that popped up on social media this year.
An independent investigation, and internal investigation, and one from the Board of Education. The one involving the Board of Education will happen because Chief Hunt’s wife is the assistant principal at Naugatuck High School.
On Friday, the Borough of Naugatuck announced the 40-page report was finished. It said Chief Hunt’s employment contract, and Connecticut state law, include a “just cause” requirement that must be met before a public employee’s employment can be terminated. It was determined that Chief Hunt did not engage in any behavior sufficient to establish “just cause” necessary to justify his termination or to invoke any other discipline.
The Borough of Naugatuck also said that no department policies, procedures, rules, ore regulations were violated by Chief Hunt. All departmental policies contemplate actions taken directly by an employee, not by an employee’s minor child.
In addition to the independent investigative report from Karsten & Tallberg, LLC, a second independent review of the incident was conducted by Michelson, Kane, Royster & Barger, P.C., which reached a similar conclusion.
The Borough of Naugatuck also said it has fully cooperated with a separate investigation conducted by the NAACP.
There is no word on the result of the investigation by the Board of Education.
