(WFSB) - One health district has made a survey asking people to report when they test positive with COVID using an at-home test.
They are citing concerns that data like their case rate isn't up-to-date.
More and more people are using at-home COVID-19 self-tests.
State guidance says we don't have to report it if we test positive.
The Naugatuck Valley Health District wants to make sure they're keeping track.
They created a self-report survey, asking you questions like where you live, your vaccination status, even what test brand you used.
The health district stresses it's about keeping the data current.
"The ultimate goal of this effort is to help you; the more data we have on the positivity rate, the more we are able to provide the necessary guidance, support and education to help our residents slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
The health district covers six towns: Seymour, Shelton, Naugatuck, Ansonia, Derby and Beacon Falls.
If multiple people in the same household test positive with at-home tests, the health district wants each person to fill out a survey to keep an accurate count.
Waterbury Health Director Aisling McGuckin doesn't plan to implement something like that survey.
She says while they're reliable, at-home tests shouldn't be counted with lab-administered tests.
"The quality of the test is completely dependent on user accuracy, the ability for the person who's taking the test to perform the test accurately," McGuckin says.
She adds the city has several other tools to track infection, like the weekly testing done in schools.
Also, the city is part of a CDC study, tracking the virus in wastewater.
"Through that we're able to determine the viral load of waste that is passing through the city's wastewater treatment facility and that's a good indicator of the level of infection in the community," McGuckin said.
A link to the survey can be found here.
