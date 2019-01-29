NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman from Naugatuck who was last seen leaving a friend's house.
The family of Zandra Ghiroli, also known as Sanra, said they fear for her safety.
Police said Ghiroli left a friend's house on Brennan Street in Naugatuck on Jan. 24.
She was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Her family believes she may be somewhere in Hartford.
Ghiroli reportedly has an extensive medical history.
Police described her as standing 5'4", weighing 140 pounds and having short blonde hair. She has blue eyes and a tattoo of a heart on her breast.
She was wearing a down purple-colored winter coat.
Anyone with information on Ghiroli's whereabouts is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
