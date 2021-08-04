(WFSB) - Technology changes rapidly.
"With technology, you understand how fast it's changing," Dr. Chinma Uche of CREC's Academy of Aerospace and Engineering tells us.
We have two experts, Dr. Uche, an educator who teaches modern computer science at CREC's Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, and Trent Jones, who sells computers every day at Best Buy.
First, both say, for the younger children, pre-K through third grade...
"Then you would want something that has a web cam. An iPad or a tablet would do very well," Dr. Uche explained.
The older student, say elementary age to middle school age, an upgrade to a laptop is warranted.
Dr. Uche says most districts give students laptops, such as a Chrome Book.
"Especially if you're lucky to be in a Google school where everything is already set up for you," continued Dr. Uche.
Jones says, for high school and college students, the sturdier and more power is best.
"You can do more at one time. Your Window, Word, Excel power your papers, listen to music, YouTube. You can do all of it at the same time without slowing down your computer," Jones said.
Both educators and computer experts say parents, you need to do your homework too.
You need to know as much about the laptop as your student.
"Parents need to be engaged. It is so important," added Dr. Uche.
It is all about educating yourself, so you can help your child engage, grow, and keep learning.
