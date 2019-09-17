GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Groton and the Naval Submarine Base in town are on alert for the cancer causing chemical PFAS.
It’s the chemical that is posing a health threat nationwide, and because it’s used in firefighting foam, the Naval base is alerting those who live on it and near it.
A meeting is being held Tuesday evening, focusing on an certain area where the Navy believes PFAS could be present.
PFAS has been used by the Navy to fight fires, and officials said it’s been used on and around the naval submarine base in Groton since the late 1960s.
Because PFAS is now known as a “forever chemical,” meaning its toxic presence never goes away, the Navy is going through all the times the chemical has been used.
In Groton, they found at least 15 known or potential releases of the foam.
They test the public water quarterly and it has always come back fine.
The concerns are for those in a specific area, which covers parts of Route 12, Crystal Lake and Pleasant Valley Road, who also get their water from private wells.
The Navy says it amounts to about 50 people and right now, they are no confirmed cases of the “forever chemical” in their drinking water, but they want to test, just to make sure.
“The majority of people are on public water and this is not of a concern, but there are some people who are on private drinking water wells and we want to make sure they’re safe. Neighbors health and safety is our primary concern,” said Christopher Zendan of the Naval submarine base in New London.
There is no immediate threat in Groton, but that could change depending on tests.
The navy will do those tests for free for folks who live in the potentially-affected area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.