WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - At least one person was taken to an area hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 between Exits 24 and 25.
Wethersfield Fire Capt. Mark Nadher says that although no one needed to be extricated from any of the five vehicles involved, several injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
All lanes on the northbound side of I-91 have been shut down as a result.
Two lanes on the southbound side of I-91 have also been closed so that crews can remove debris from that side of the roadway.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.