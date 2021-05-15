NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Basketball's biggest names are converging on Connecticut this weekend.
This is all due to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Mohegan Sun.
Some of the players being enshrined during Saturday night's ceremonies include Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, and the late Kobe Bryant, who is being inducted by basketball legend Michael Jordan.
So don't be surprised if you run into some notable NBA and WNBA players.
One restaurant along the Connecticut shoreline already had the pleasure of hosting former Los Angeles Laker and Boston Celtic Shaquille O'Neal.
On Friday, Tony D's Restaurant in New London announced that the infamous Big Shaqtus popped in for a quick bite, with some of the staff getting the opportunity to pose for a photo with the former NBA center.
"Thanks Shaq for stopping by, I guess you could call today a Shaq Attack," the restaurant said in a statement.
The Hall of Fame festivities are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
