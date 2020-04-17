MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Andre Drummond, a Cleveland Cavaliers player and former UConn basketball standout, has donated $100,000 to Middlesex Health’s Emergency Response Fund.
The fund was recently established to help the health system with expenses related to COVID-19, according to official from Middlesex Health.
Drummond also grew up in Middletown and his mother worked at Middlesex Health before leaving her job to become her son’s manager.
“The community of Middletown has always supported me throughout my entire career,” says Drummond. “It’s my turn to help give back and provide those on the frontlines with the resources they need to help fight the virus.”
The fund currently totals nearly $300,000 and will make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, and we feel very fortunate that Andre chose to give back to his hometown in its time of need,” says Middlesex Health President and CEO Vincent G. Capece, Jr. “His generous donation will help ease the burden on our health system and ensure that we can continue to provide the safest and best care possible to our patients.”
For more information about the Middlesex Health Emergency Response Fund and to donate, click here.
