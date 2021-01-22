STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A major company based in Connecticut is closing its doors by the end of this year.
NBC Sports Network will be shutting down by the end of the year.
The network employs more than 900 people in Stamford.
NBC Sports Network will be shifting its programming to USA Network and a streaming service, both owned by NBCUniversal.
Experts say this is potentially good news for the people who work there.
“This is more of a distribution issue rather than a production issue. Production is where all the jobs are,” said Professor Richard Hanley, Quinnipiac University.
The network carries NHL, NASCAR, and Olympic programming, but parent company NBCUniversal plans to dole out the programming to USA Network and Peacock streaming service.
Professor Richard Hanley with Quinnipiac University says this means production in the building will likely continue.
“It still has to make content. It still needs pregame shows, post-game shows, other types of programming that needs to be recorded in studio,” Hanley said.
It’s a sign of the times with media quickly moving towards streaming platforms.
“It is really not a surprise what they’re doing,” said Professor Brian Marks, University of New Haven.
University of New Haven Economics expert Brian Marks says many companies like NBC Sports Network are consolidating, restructuring, and in some cases, outsourcing.
“We’re seeing a decline in subscribers to cable properties, so that’s one thing, and we also seen a decline in ad revenue because of the pandemic,” Marks said.
Marks says as the pandemic continues, he expects more businesses to follow suit.
“We are seeing transformations and companies have to get ahead of the curve,” Marks said.
According to NBC Sports, USA Network will begin carrying some of its programming later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.