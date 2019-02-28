WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from North Carolina is accused of trying to fraudulently obtain $140,000 worth of diabetic test strips from a pharmacy in Woodbury.
State police said they arrested Jesse Jack, 29, of Charlotte, NC on Wednesday.
They said they began investigating on Tuesday when a person tried to buy the diabetic test strips from the Burlington Health Company.
The suspect claimed to be the Canfield Corner Pharmacy in Woodbury.
Canfield Corner was made aware of the attempt and notified the Woodbury resident state trooper.
Wednesday, state police said a person then called Canfield Corner and claimed to be from the Burlington Drug Company. The person told the pharmacy that a large order of diabetic test strips were inadvertently shipped to Canfield Corner.
The family owned pharmacy said they would never carry more than a handful of the diabetic test strips at one time.
The caller also stated that the Burlington Drug Company would have a courier pick up the shipment.
Canfield Corner, however, knew it was a fraudulent order and that the drug company would not be the one sending someone.
"Someone called and placed an order under our phone number and our name for diabetic test strips and for a very large quantity, 140,000 dollars worth," said Mary Tyrrell, owner and pharmacist at Canfield Corner.
The Woodbury resident trooper's office awaited for the arrival of the "courier."
Jack arrived to the pharmacy with a dolly.
"When he walked in the door with his hand truck, we knew who he was and went to give him the order and a police officer walked up behind him," said Tyrrell.
Trooper said he was detained at the scene.
They called Jack uncooperative. Jack denied any knowledge of how he was sent to pick up the order of diabetic test strips.
Investigators said he had two driver's licenses on him, a fake social security card and $1,200 in counterfeit money.
Jack was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, breach of peace and 12 counts of first-degree forgery.
Jack faced a judge in Waterbury on Thursday.
Tyrrell said this scam is going around, targeting local pharmacies, but she said you can't fool her pharmacy.
"We are aware of what's going on. Don't put us at risk. Your local pharmacies are already at risk for losing money from PDMs, insurance companies. This is our life, our livelihood," Tyrrell said.
Some diabetic test strips aren't covered under insurance so brand name ones can run around $1,200 a box.
Scammers are stealing the boxes and selling them to diabetics for half the price.
