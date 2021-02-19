INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFSB) - A limited number of fans will be able to watch the NCAA men's basketball tournament in Indiana this spring.
The NCAA announced on Friday that it will allow up to 25 percent capacity with physical distancing during all rounds, including the Final Four.
The majority of the tournament's 67 games will be played in Indianapolis, IN.
It will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue.
The decision to include fans was made in conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event capacity will include all participants, essential staff and family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches and the reduced number of fans. All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance during the event. Thorough cleaning, disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority in all venues, the NCAA said.
“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”
COVID-19 safety protocols for the championship will include testing, face coverings, physical distancing and contact tracing requirements before teams arrive and throughout their stay in the tournament.
“The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” said NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline. “We have been in regular conversations with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and local health officials to make sure we have the right protocols in place to provide a safe environment. Additionally, IU Health is providing critical testing and monitoring services enabling us to safely conduct the tournament.”
Selection Sunday for schools is March 16.
The first four teams play on March 18 with the first round slated to kick off on March 19 and 20.
The complete schedule can be found here.
The games will be broadcast on Channel 3 (CBS), TruTV, TBS and TNT.
