HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Sixteen teams remain in the NCAA Tournament but no matter who cuts down the nets, one of the event’s biggest winners is the City of Hartford.
The XL Center hosted six NCAA Tournament games. Pratt Street was full had fans from all over the country party together.
City leaders shut down Pratt Street, turning the road into a sports bar with sofas and big screen TVs.
The games were a serious success for Hartford and the state of Connecticut. Organizers feel confident that the event will exceed early financial forecasts.
The final numbers are not available yet, but Bob Murdock, President of the Connecticut Convention and Sports Bureau, expects that in the end the games will have brought in more than $8 million dollars to the Hartford area. This goes well beyond the fifty-thousand or so people who bought tickets to the games.
“These are people getting out in the community, going to restaurants, going to bars, coming here to the XL Center, staying in hotels… so it’s not just this building that is receiving economic benefit, but it’s a lot of different venues around the area,” said Murdock.
Murdock also expects Connecticut will see more than a half-million dollars in state tax revenue.
The NCAA selects cities based on factors like arena size, available hotel rooms, and number of new buildings.
The NCAA Tournament cities have already been selected through 2022 so the earliest Hartford could host another game is 2023.
