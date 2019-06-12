MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Classic cars have taken over downtown Middletown.
The 22nd annual Cruise Night on Main was in full swing Wednesday evening.
Main Street in Middletown was closed to accommodate block after block of incredible cars.
This is the 22nd year the event has taken place and it may turn out to be the biggest one yet.
The event is free for anyone to stroll down Main Street and look at the beautiful cars.
Money raised throughout the year helps put the event together with live music and plenty of food vendors.
People bring their cars to the event year after year.
“It’s just the people you meet. A beautiful day like today, meeting people, talking cars, that’s what it’s really all about,” said Scott DePaulo.
The event runs until 8:30 p.m. and the big awards show kicks off around 8 p.m.
