WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with the murder of a father whose body was found in a plastic bin.
Quahzier Bouie, the boyfriend of main suspect Jessica Keene, was tracked to New Jersey where police arrested him.
Bouie, 24, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering/fabricating evidence.
He and Jessica Keene are accused of murdering 51-year-old Michael Keene back in November.
Jessica Keene's cousin became concerned after learning that the family hadn't heard from Michael Keene.
The cousin met a Windsor Locks officer at Jessica Keene's apartment on Main Street.
There, they found Michael Keen's body stuffed in a plastic bin. Police said it appeared he had been stabbed several times.
Police caught up with Jessica Keene at an inn in East Hartford, where she claimed she was staying with her boyfriend after giving birth to a premature baby.
According to court documents, Jessica Keene admitted to stabbing her father more than two weeks prior to the discovery of the body.
She said Michael Keene was drunk and called Bouie a racist name, the documents stated.
She said the stabbing happened after that.
Jessica Keene was charged with murder and remains in the custody of the Department of Correction.
Bouie is waiting to be extradited back to Connecticut.
