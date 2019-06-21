CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Six golfers may have tied for first place after one round of play in the Travelers Championship, but there's still a lot of play left at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
And not all of it has to do with golf.
The leaders included Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes and Zack Sucher.
They all shot 6-under 64.
Defending champion Bubba Watson and two-time winner Phil Mickelson, along with 79 others, shot within five shots going into round 2, which happens on Friday.
Keep tabs on the leaderboard through the PGA Tour website here.
Morning tee times happen between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. Afternoon times are from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
After the last put drops, the Spin Doctors, known for their 90s hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" will take the stage.
The concert is scheduled to happen from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone.
Rounds 3 and 4 of play tee off Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m.
For more on the Travelers Championship, check out Channel 3's special website section here.
