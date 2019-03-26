WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A threat is under investigation at the Windham Middle School Tuesday morning.
According to Windham Public Schools, the threat marked the second in less than a week.
Students at the middle school and the Windham Early Childhood Center were said to be safe within the building on Tuesday morning.
"We take this matter very seriously and are working with the Willimantic Police Department," the district posted to Facebook. "Police are on site at the middle school and the pre-school and are investigating."
Officials said officers will remain at the school until the situation is resolved.
They said they'll provide updates as they become available.
Parents were seen outside the school's entrance on Tuesday morning.
“My daughter and my son called me at 9 in the morning and said 'Dad kids are saying call your parents, there’s going to be a shooting at 1:30'," said parent Eric Torres.
Over the weekend, police said they arrested a juvenile following a social media post that referenced the middle school. The suspect made the threat in an Instagram post that was noticed on Friday night.
