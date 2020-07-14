STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Students will soon be returning to the University of Connecticut, but some are not happy with the housing situation.
Because of the coronavirus, close to 1,000 students will not be able to live on campus. Students are now scrambling for a place to live.
The students are now finding out they can’t live on campus, which means they have to commute or find off-campus housing and that’s becoming harder and harder.
Matthew Tebbetts is lucky. He’s a freshman from Ellington and will be living in the dorms at UConn.
“I wasn’t really sure if I would get it. I was a little worried because I am excited for my freshman year obviously, so I was a little worried, yeah,” Tebbetts said.
But some of the older students aren’t as fortunate. Colin Fitzsimonds will be a senior.
“I was really disappointed because they told us the apartments I was planning on living in were going to be at full capacity, so I was hoping they would just push me out,” Fitzsimonds said.
Because of COVId-19 and social distancing, UConn’s dorms will only be at 70 percent capacity, which means 8,000 students will be able to live on campus, but another 900 will have to live somewhere else.
“Students who had a unique academic program they were part of required them to be on campus, students with specific needs, health needs, financial insecurities, we prioritized first year students and we also looked at how far people were coming to campus,” said Mike Enright, UConn Communications.
Off campus housing is in demand. Mike Polo is a landlord and is getting a lot of housing requests. In fact, the students who live there have been paying rent since June because they don’t want to lose their spot.
“Considering where these students are coming from, all over New England, there’s a problem. That’s what we see,” Polo said.
Gibson Harnett will be a senior. He was planning to live off campus, but says may of his friends have decided to commute.
“A lot of people are deciding to take a semester at home because they’d rather not pay for campus housing if it’s going to be all online anyway,” Harnett said.
There is an appeals process. UConn says it’s reversed beds to respond to the appeals and they’re encouraging students to do so.
