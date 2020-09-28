DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding to an oil spill in the Sympaug Brook in Danbury.
DEEP said the spill resulted from a hose failure at a manufacturing facility owned by Stanley Engineered Fastening in Danbury.
Around 1,800 gallons of waste oil, which contains metals, was spilled, causing a milky-white color in the brook.
The Sympaug Brook flows into the Still River.
The company has taken responsibility for the clean-up. The Danbury Health Department was on the scene to assess the impact.
DEEP says the impacted area is not believed to be an active area from recreation, but the health department is recommending that fishing, bathing or recreational activities do not occur until the clean up is complete.
