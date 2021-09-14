HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Runners have been gearing up, ready to hit the pavement for the Eversource Hartford Marathon, which is less than a month away.
Helen Newman, 20, isn’t new to racing.
“This will be my third in-person half marathon at Hartford,” said Newman.
The wheelchair athlete raced the Eversource Hartford half marathon virtually last year.
She also reached a personal record, finishing in one hour and 28 minutes.
“I love pushing. I think anyone with exercise, it’s a great way to escape really,” Newman said.
There are almost 20 official charities involved in the event.
Newman is racing on behalf of the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.
She does a lot of her training at the facility, and has been going there since she was a kid.
“I’ve been here since I was 4,” she said. “It’s been great always being able to come here. There aren’t many places that offer opportunities for disabled athletes. I’m grateful to have their opportunities and to just keep coming back."
Another charity partner this year is the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.
It’s a foundation close to WFSB, as Denise D’Ascenzo was the longest serving news anchor at any single Connecticut television station.
Channel 3 photographer Tom Zukowski is running the marathon in her honor this year.
The foundation is aimed at continuing Denise’s legacy of love and kindness.
There are a total of 19 official charities involved in the event.
For the list of all of them, how you can donate or sign up for the race, click here.
