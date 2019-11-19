BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Eighteen cats were found to have been left in a foreclosed home in Bristol.
The Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter posted to social media that it had a sudden "cat emergency."
While they were able to get eight to other homes, 10 remain in need of being adopted.
The shelter asked that anyone interested in adopting a rescue cat give their name, address, phone number and home and veterinarian information to friendsbristolanimalshelter@gmail.com. However, the posted later Thursday that they received plenty of responses from potential rescuers and were sorting through a lot of messages.
"These cats are not feral but they are scared," the group said.
The shelter said the bank is demanding that the house be cleared out.
The group said it works with Bristol's Animal Control department.
EUTHANIZE? You are horrible people who have no business involving yourselves in animal rescue or care.
