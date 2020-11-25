HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More Connecticut communities were added to the list of those being categorized under a ‘Red Alert’ when it comes to COVID-19 cases being seen.
Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont started releasing the infection rates being seen in each community on a weekly basis.
On Wednesday, ahead of the holiday, Lamont said there are now 150 municipalities under a ‘Red Alert,' which is nearly all of Connecticut.
The cases have been steadily rising across the state for weeks now.
Wednesday’s testing statistics showed a 5.99 percent positivity rate.
Coronavirus Updates: 45 new COVID-related deaths reported; positivity rate nears 6%
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents. For an 'Orange Alert,' it's 10 to 14 cases per 100,000.
To see a breakdown of towns, click here.
