HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Nearly all of Connecticut’s cities and towns are being categorized under a ‘Red Alert’ when it comes to COVID-19 cases being seen.
Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont started releasing the infection rates being seen in each community on a weekly basis.
On Thursday, Lamont said 96 percent of the state’s population is under a ‘Red Alert.’
Stream a live update from him right now on the Ch. 3 app.
The cases have been steadily rising across the state.
Thursday’s testing statistics show a 6.48 percent positivity rate.
Coronavirus Updates: State's positivity rate at 6.5%
Last week, there were about 100 cities and towns that were categorized under a ‘Red Alert.’
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents. For an 'Orange Alert,' it's 10 to 14 cases per 100,000.
