ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The polls picked up early on Election Day Tuesday as people headed to work or dropped their children off at school.
According to the secretary of the state's office, just shy half, 49.7 percent, of the state's registered voters are expected to turn out.
“It’s exciting. I think every election is exciting," said Ron Hooks of Rocky Hill. "The people get to voice their opinion and I like to participate.”
Since 6 a.m., the Rocky Hill Town Hall has been buzzing despite dreary weather.
“It’s kind of misty, but my husband and I both taught in Newington for several years and we wanted to franchise our vote," said Barbara Robinson of Rocky Hill.
Many wanted to show up early to cast their vote with a main matter on their minds.
“I think it’s the Governor’s race," Hooks said. "I don’t want to say who I voted for, but I took a lot of thought into that and I might have gone against what I normally would’ve done so I’ll just say that.”
There are also questions on the local level.
“Well the referendum in Rocky Hill for our community senior center definitely and the conservation of the land, the space is very important," Robinson said.
Channel 3 sat down with Scott Bates, deputy secretary of the state, on Tuesday morning.
He said there is a record 2.1 million voters in Connecticut this year. That's up about 10.5 percent from four years ago when Gov. Dannel Malloy went head-to-head Tom Foley and won his second term.
“You know there’s great interest from younger people, and I think that’s just wonderful," Bates said. "So we’re going to see who turns out today. That will be exciting to see.”
Anyone who has not registered to vote can do so at some polling places.
Voting officials ask that all voters bring an I.D., but if not, they can sign an affidavit.
