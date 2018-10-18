HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Nearly 300 Connecticut teachers are bringing hundreds of classroom projects to life thanks to the Dalio Foundation and Donorschoose.org.
One teacher realized, to show her young students the magic of reading, it strongly depended on the type of book, books they could relate to.
She was one of 5 teachers who were awarded for their classroom idea on Thursday for the impact they have in the classroom.
Seventh grade teacher Laura Munafo created a project called “Seeing Ourselves in the Stories.”
“It requested 35 books off Amazon so that my students could have books that accurately represented their race, ethnicity, language, their home life. Because it’s harder for students to connect with books when they can’t see themselves represented in them,” Munafo said.
With grants from the Dalio Foundation and Donorschoose.org, Munafo’s project was born.
“If you want to see excited kids, which you wouldn’t assume, bring an Amazon box into the classroom,” she said.
The organizations enabled teachers all over the state to bring hundreds of classroom ideas to life.
“It brings a lot of excitement and enthusiasm and it also motivates other teachers to say ‘oh, you know what? Let me actually try to write a project and see if we’ll be just as lucky to get it funded’,” said Kenneasha Sloley, principal at Fox Elementary School.
On Thursday, Munafo was awarded an extra $10,000 for her impact on students, which gives her the chance to plan field trips, build a teen center, and order more books.
“Maybe you don’t want to read a 500 page novel but what about this graphic novel or what about this book about your favorite basketball player. And finding whatever book is the key that unlocks the fact that not only can they read but they actually don’t hate it. It’s the best feeling,” Munafo said.
Four other teachers are being awarded for their ideas at their respective high schools: Liz Matthews of Hartford Public High School in Hartford; Pamela Santerre of Three Rivers Middle College Magnet High School in Norwich; Jeremy Susi of Fairchild Wheeler High School in Bridgeport; Sheena Graham of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport.
