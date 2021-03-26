ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ansonia Police Department, and Connecticut State Police are investigating after a report was made that someone threatened to blow up the middle school.
Ansonia police said on Friday around 11:45 a.m., they were contacted by the FBI to report they received a complaint that a person threatened to blow up the middle school in town.
The decision was made to send home the Pre-K students. All other students were on a remote learning day. The police department said the decision to send the students home was out of an abundance of caution.
A check of the school inside and out by officers and staff did not reveal anything suspicious. Bomb sniffing dogs were also used to check the school, and nothing was found.
With the assistance of the FBI and state police, all of the people involved were located. The investigation revealed that there was an ongoing neighbor dispute where one neighbor alleged that the other neighbor said they were going to blow up the house and middle school.
The accused neighbor cooperated with the investigation and denied making any statements about blowing up the school.
Ansonia police said no evidence was found to substantiate the initial claim and no arrests have been made.
