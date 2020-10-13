(CBS) - Two American economists have won the Nobel Prize for improving how auctions work.
The Nobel Committee said the work of Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have benefited sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.
Both are based at Stanford University.
The men are not just colleagues - but also neighbours.
Milgrom said he learned of the prize when Wilson knocked on his door.
Security camera footage at Milgrom's home captured the moment.
Wilson knocked on Milgrom's door in the dead of night and spoke into the intercom. "Paul,'' he said. "It's Bob Wilson. You've won the Nobel Prize.''
Awakened, Milgrom stammered for a moment and then said: "Wow.''
Milgrom and Wilson's research underlies much of today's economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way the government sells off the public airwaves to telecoms companies.
Monday's award caps off this year's Nobel prizes.
