WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- When a man in West Hartford learned a little boy was enamored with a flag in his front yard, he knew he wanted to do something special for him.
That’s when an act of kindness involving a bench brought two families together.
There's nothing Finn Daly loves more than being outside and exploring his West Hartford neighborhood.
"Finn has both down syndrome and he's autistic, so flags, anything waving, he gets really interested in. So, any walk we go on we have to stop at almost every flag,” said Kevin Daly, Finn’s father.
Along Garfield Road, the 6-year-old found one special one that stands above the rest.
"We pick him up, he touches it, he just sits on the sidewalk and sit for 5-10 minutes and stares at the flag,” Daly said.
Eventually, neighbor Todd Disque caught wind that the flag outside of his home had become Finn’s favorite stop.
After finally meeting the Daly family, Disque had an idea.
"I was sitting there, and I was like, you know what? This kid needs a bench,” Disque said.
So, he built one.
"I’ve been doing some projects around the house and I had some wood left over and slapped it together fast,” Disque said.
It was a complete surprise to Finn’s dad Kevin, who was the first to spot it.
"From afar, I saw this bench. I said, what's that bench doing there? As I got closer, I saw the spelling and it said, ‘Finn’s bench.’ It was a little emotional, you don't expect something like that,” Kevin Daly said.
"When Kevin initially told me, I didn't believe him. I was like, ‘no he didn't!’ I said, how do you know it's his? He was like, because his name's on it,” said Brooke Daly, Finn’s mother.
She shared the sweet story to the Neighbors and Friends of West Hartford Facebook group.
"It just, very quickly, overnight went from a couple hundred 'Likes' to over 1,000,” Brooke Daly said.
Disque said he’s touched by all of the comments.
"I was blown away with the response, it's crazy,” he said.
Meanwhile, Brooke and Kevin are overwhelmed with emotion that someone would do this for their son.
"When you have a son with disabilities, you sometimes don't think people notice, so when they do it's nice,” Kevin Daly said.
It was a random act of kindness, with the biggest impact.
