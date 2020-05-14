WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Two teens remain behind bars for the murders of a Windsor mother and daughter.
The horrific crime happened earlier this week on Clover Street.
It was a sight neighbors never thought they’d see.
RELATED: Police arrest teens, identify victims in Windsor murders
“When I opened my breezeway door, there were seven cruisers here, and I saw the crime scene tape, and I’m going, ‘That’s not good’,” said neighbor Charles Rhodes.
The major police presence turned into a double murder investigation.
Police said 78-year-old Sandra Marci, and her daughter 55-year-old Marianne Marci Dzurenka were found dead inside their home.
A third victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital.
Police arrested two 17-year-old males.
“The neighborhood is stunned. Just stunned. Because nothing close to this has ever happen there. It’s just a blue collar, ranches and cape houses, a lot of people have been there 30, 40, 50 years and buy their house and stay in their house,” said Windsor Mayor Don Trinks.
Windsor police say they haven't investigated a murder in town in more than 5 years
"Sandi was very involved in the election days as a poll worker, she was involved in senior center, the grandkids are still in town, so you know, they picked Windsor and stayed here. They were ingrained in the town and taught that message to the kids and grandkids,” Trinks said.
The family is also well known around Windsor.
The late husband of Sandra Marci once owned an optometry practice for decades in the center of town.
“They both ran Windsor optical which was a staple in town for many, many years so they built up the business and built up a trust people had in them and they built up a good reputation just being good people,” Trinks said.
The home is right across the street from an elementary school.
Windsor police say there isn't a threat to the community, but they do say always lock doors and windows.
Police haven't released any new details about the investigation.
As for the suspects, because they're teens, their names won't be released.
The family is trying to raise money so they can put their loved ones to rest. For more information on how you can help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.