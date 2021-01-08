SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The neighborhood watch in a Southington community is being credited with helping in the arrest of a drug suspect.
Peter Rolny, 46, of Wolcott, was arrested on Thursday after neighbors spotted him and some other people trespassing on a number of properties, including that of a recently burned home.
The location of the house fire was Sun Valley Drive.
Rolny was found in a dark-colored SUV on Flanders Street. Police said he was trying to avoid suspicion and pulled into a driveway on Pleasant Street.
Police said they found that the vehicle was improperly registered.
They also found that he did not live at the address where he parked.
They said on Rolny, they found a pill container with a large amount of mixed unknown pills. A large amount of cash consistent with that of a drug deal was also found.
A search of Rolny's vehicle revealed more unlabeled pills, clear plastic baggies believed to be crack-cocaine and multiple sets of vehicle keys.
In all, police said they seized 410 pills, 87 wax-like paper folds of heroin, 32.5 grams of crack cocaine and $978 in cash.
Rolny was arrested, booked and released on $25,000 cash/surety bond. He was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell crack-cocaine, failure to keep narcotics in original containers, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school zone, 20 counts of illegal possession, failure to insure a private motor vehicle, misuse of registration plates, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police said they searched for other suspects, but were unable to find any.
