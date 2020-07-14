WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Community members are already pitching in to assist those impacted by a deadly fire that happened on Monday.
One man was killed, and more than 30 people were left homeless.
Many people who lived in the building are still numb, knowing one neighbor lost his life and they themselves lost pretty much everything.
Waterbury’s fire chief said the body of a man, who lives on the third floor but never made it out, was recovered on Monday night.
On Tuesday, they started knocking down what’s left of the four-story apartment building.
As an excavator slowly picked away at the burned-out apartment building, Joel Escanio says it’s a helpless feeling to see your family’s memories come crumbling down.
“It’s crazy. That was my father’s store, that was my family’s house, so all together, it’s just lost,” Escanio said.
On Monday, the thick smoke from the fire blanketed the city. The three-alarm fire quickly spread from the apartment building to a two-family home next door.
Now, Joseph Ochieng is already collecting items to help the more than 30 people impacted by the fire.
“Right now, we’re focusing on immediate needs, toiletries, toothbrush, soap, shampoo,” Ochieng said.
Ochieng works the overnight shift in the emergency room at Waterbury Hospital, right across the street from the fire.
He also runs God Provides Ministries International, a Waterbury-based non-profit, helping the homeless get back on their feet. So, when he learned of the fire, he knew he needed to get involved.
“It’s tough, just try imagining all your belongings gone in flames,” Ochieng said.
He’s collecting clothes, socks, underwear, but also thinking long-term.
“When they begin to get places to live, they’re going to need bedroom sets, living room sets, kitchen appliances, all that,” Ochieng said.
On Tuesday morning, Lori Stenson dropped off some water and said she’ll be back Wednesday to help volunteer.
“It could have been us, so that’s why I want to help them. We’re fortunate,” Stenson said.
If you would like to donate, starting on Wednesday and running through Friday, Ochieng will be collecting supplies from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1669 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury. That’s where he has a warehouse for his non-profit.
The plan is to distribute those items to those in need next week.
