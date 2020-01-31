MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut woman is at the center of a security breach at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Police said a 30-year-old opera singer from Middletown breached two security checkpoints, then took officers on a high-speed chase.
Officials say the Connecticut woman behind the wheel of the car was going 70 miles per hour and nearly struck police, which caused them to shoot at her.
Many who know the woman, identified as Hannah Roemhild, say they were afraid of something like this happening.
“I see her go out and I would worry if she would be ok,” said Cathy Russo.
Neighbors of Roemhild saw her a week ago and now they are shocked looking at the wild scene that she is accused of causing earlier on Friday.
“It’s not the Hannah I knew,” Russo said.
The Palm Beach Sheriff said Roemhild, a local opera singer, went on a destructive, dangerous, and what could have been a fatal drive, around President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort.
“We didn’t know if there was somebody with a car bomb, if somebody was there to try and hit as many pedestrians as possible,” said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County.
Police said Roemhild’s erratic behavior caught their attention at a different resort four miles from Mar-a-Lago.
“Was actually up on top of a car, doing some kind of dance,” Bradshaw said.
When police tried to confront Roemhild, they say she took off.
“He kept tapping on the window. When she looked like she was going to put it in drive, he actually smashed the window out to try to grab the steering wheel, but it didn’t work. He got his arm out and she drove off,” Bradshaw said.
Going around 70 miles per hours, police said Roemhild was going straight toward the resort where Trump is spending the weekend.
“She crashed through the first checkpoint, putting lives of the people involved at the checkpoint there in danger, proceeded through the second checkpoint, crashed through there, the deputies and Secret Service agents there moved out of the way just in time,” Bradshaw said.
Police eventually tracked Roemhild down at a motel near the airport. She’s been charged with assault on federal officers and more. Police say terrorism was not a factor.
Back home in CT, the lights were on at Roemhild’s home, but no one answered the door. Her neighbors recall some other bizarre episodes.
“One day, we started hearing yells and she was just acting really out of character and I guess just snapped,” Russo said. “There were days when she had off days, let’s put it that way.”
Trump is at Mar-a-Lago now, but was not there when this incident took place.
Neighbors say Roemhild was never vocal about politics, so they don’t understand what happened.
Roemhild does not have a criminal record.
