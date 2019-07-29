MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- In Middlefield, some residents say the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection isn’t enforcing its own rules at a local state park.
Town officials and neighbors near Wadsworth Falls State Park said there are safety hazards and other problems, especially when the weather gets hot.
“Something’s got to be done, close it down. I really wish they would close it down, because then we wouldn’t have all the trouble we have,” said neighbor Pat Raczka.
When the weather gets nicer, the park gets busier.
Raczka said visitors will park on the road once the parking lot fills up.
Visitors also ignore signs banning swimming and picnicking.
Middlefield First Selectman Edward Bailey said the problems continue because the DEEP doesn’t provide the staffing to enforce the agency’s own rules.
He notes Wadsworth Pond in Middletown doesn’t have problems because DEEP has staff on duty.
He also said he’s tried to get DEEP to address the problem.
“They basically shrug their shoulders and they just don’t have the resources to deal with the issues going on inside the park,” Bailey said.
In a statement on Monday, DEEP said that the large crowds at all state parks are likely due to the number of hot, sunny days in the summer.
The agency said it typically works with local and state police to enforce the 'no parking' areas.
DEEP added “We also spend a significant amount of staff time cleaning-up after some of our visitors who do not properly manage their litter. We urge all of our visitors to please be considerate of other park goers, and our staff, and take their trash with them or place it in the dumpsters available.”
Bailey said he’s been relying on resident troopers working overtime to enforce the ‘no parking’ rule.
During one recent weekend, a trooper wrote 38 parking tickets.
Bailey said he’s considering sending overtime bills and other steps to get DEEP’s attention.
“Well I’m thinking of sending the state a cease and desist order for zoning violations because if that was business in town and they were doing what they’re doing, we would, we would, we would give them a cease and desist,” Bailey said.
He added that the extra cars lead to safety concerns for the town.
“The issue with the parking is really a matter of safety, the road gets blocked,” Bailey said.
Bailey also said parking can become a danger even for people in the park.
Just this past April, someone died from an apparent mountain biking accident.
Bailey said an overcrowded lot means emergency crews can’t get in.
As for neighbors, they just want visitors to observe park rules.
