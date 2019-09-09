EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A fox attacked two people in a shoreline town and was not able to be captured, according to health officials.
The Ledge Light Health District reported that the attack happened Monday just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Heritage Road in East Lyme.
East Lyme police said the location was outside of a home.
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials were seen going door to door, asking people for information about the fox.
One of the victims had to be transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officials warned people to not feed or approach wild or stray animals.
They are not saying if the animal was captured, but everyone in the neighborhood is on guard.
"I've had bobcats appear in my neighborhood, but have never heard of an attack. That's creepy," said Finn Power of East Lyme.
There's no word on whether or not the fox was rabid or had any other ailment.
The Ledge Light Health District put out warnings recently for rabies in Old Lyme and Waterford. A racoon and a skunk tested positive for the disease in those towns.
