FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A hearing set for Monday night in Farmington will address growing concerns on a proposed apartment building.
The controversial proposed project will have 146 units. Residents in the area, however, say it doesn't belong there.
The neighborhood is near Farmington Avenue. Neighbors describe it as a very quiet, woody area. They love the silence and privacy
“I have been here for 23 years,” said Richard Fichman, a Farmington resident. “I raised my children here. My grandchildren. Now, [my] son and daughter-in-law [and] grandchildren live next door. My mother-in-law and father-in-law live across the street. It’s a very quiet area and now we are going to have all these units and this huge monstrous apartment house behind it.”
Metro Realty proposed the building to the Farmington Planning and Zoning Commission. It’s called 402 Farmington Ave. LLC and first hit the commission agenda in January.
More than a dozen residents are against it.
“You get to choose what you want in life and some people love the hustle and bustle of the city,” Fichman said. “We and our neighbors like to be very quiet. And if you have 300 people living in your backyard in a huge, huge building, you are going to lose all that quiet.”
Planning records state that the development will be a mixture of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The realty group stated it’s meant to be a housing solution for healthcare workers. The project got the support of University of Connecticut health vice president of strategy and business development Chris Hyers. In a letter, Hyers told the commission the housing project will have reasonable prices, be convenient and will support recruitment of talent. Other supporters, such as Stanley Black and Decker and Carrier also sent support letters.
If the building is approved, residents said on top of the increase in noise, the environment would also be at risk. They fear construction taking place in the area will impact a Farmington landfill that was near the property back in the 1900s.
“It is next to a town dump that was closed decades ago but no one knows exactly what toxins were placed there and they are going to be blasting and there are all sorts of wetlands in that area,” Fichman said.
The claim was addressed by the realty group in public meetings. Records showed the group said the proposed plans are far outside of the landfill footprint.
“It’s not that no one wants development, but someone doesn't want a huge building right in their backyard,” Fichman argued.
Channel 3 reached out to the Town of Farmington, but officials said they could not comment on open applications. Eyewitness News also reached out to Metro Realty, but it also declined to comment.
A virtual zoom public hearing is set to happen Monday starting at 7 p.m. The hearings have been going on since January. On top of approving the project, the realty group is also hoping the town grants them special zoning.
