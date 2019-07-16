NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A community in Naugatuck is rallying behind a family after they were targeted with hate speech.
A gay couple says someone shouted derogatory language at one of them as they were relaxing on their front porch last week.
The Stokes family had been flying the pride flag proudly on their Hillside Avenue home throughout the month of June.
“When I first put it out, he kind of a strong reaction that something was going to happen, and we made it all through June and nothing happened,” said Christopher Ritton-Stokes.
The streak ended last week.
“It was kind of one of those things when I think I’ve done a good job of healing some of the wounds,” said Michael Stokes.
Christopher said someone drove by his home, rolled down their window, and yelled a derogatory term based on his sexuality.
“Obviously there's something going on for that person that they felt the need to make themselves feel bigger, so I’m sorry for you,” Ritton-Stokes said.
Now, neighbors have banded together in support.
“When you drive down the street you see this is how we treat each other. We treat each other with love and acceptance,” said Joan McCasland.
During pride month in June, the Stokes’ flag was the only pride flag on Hillside Avenue, but now it's just one of many after a neighbor took it upon himself to get more flags up on the street.
“He said, let's get flags up, his mom across the street ordered them all on Amazon, and then the next day he had them dropped off on our porches to hang up,” McCasland said.
“When I actually saw our neighbor Josh walking up and down Hillside Avenue with a bunch of flags, hanging them up, it was such a validating, affirming experience of that we do have people that love and care about us,” Michael Stokes said.
“We were able to walk up and down the street and let her see all the rainbows and she was like ‘Daddy, they support our family.’ So that was huge to be able to show our daughter that people support families like us,” Ritton-Stokes added.
It’s an ugly memory, now transformed with color.
Neighbors and the Stokes say they want the future generations growing up in the neighborhood to know it’s okay to be themselves.
“It's a message that I like, that my children see as well, that small things maybe can have a bigger result,” McCasland said.
The Stokes say the police department is aware of the incident. They have decided to not file a police report.
