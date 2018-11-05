ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Ellington officials are trying to find out who has been stealing signs off front lawns.
Someone has been stealing the signs that say “No Artificial Turf,” from the lawns of those who don’t support spending taxpayer dollars on replacing the grass on the football field.
It’s one of the many topics voters will weigh in on for Election Day.
There are 11 local questions on the Ellington ballot on Tuesday and the most controversial one by far is whether or not to spend $2.6 million for the artificial turn on the football field.
That debate has seen lawn sign pushing to defeat the ballot question slowly disappear from the Ellington landscape, like Angie Sandburg’s yard.
“I know I’ve put signs out and two of them were stolen within a 10-hour period right of somebody’s front lawn,” Sandburg said.
Lawn signs aren’t cheap. They cost backers about $20 a piece, and as soon as they’re removed, new ones take their place.
“I wasn’t sure who was doing it why they were doing it. The vote “yes” signs for question four were always up and no one has taken them,” said Heather Stavens, who had a sign stolen.
There are signs backing the referendum plan to install the turf.
First Selectman Lori Spielman said they don’t know if the theft is an organized effort or if it is just one person behind the thefts, but it’s a serious civil matter that’s been discussed at the high school.
“It’s kind of sad because we’re putting this field in for the youth and it seems as if the youth have a problem not understanding that if someone spends the money takes the time gets permission to put the sign up they can’t go and take it,” Spielman said.
Police said they are aware of the sign thefts but so far no one has been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.