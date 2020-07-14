MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Neil's Donuts is coming to Middletown and it's hiring.
The new shop is going up at 211 South Main St.
The location is predicted to open in either September or October, Neil's said.
The job opening is for a full time baker for 3rd shift.
The business is asking for 1 year of experience, but it is willing to train the right person.
Anyone interested can apply in person at the Wallingford location, 83 North Turnpike Rd.
Neil’s Donuts specializes in donuts as well as muffins, bagels, croissants, and breakfast sandwiches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.