HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - A man ransacked a woman's home in Hebron and state police hope the public can help identify him.
According the Hebron resident trooper's office, the man burglarized the home on Senate Brook Drive last week.
The victim told investigators that the man stole all of her Christmas presents that had been delivered to her home by Amazon. She said the jewelry box from her bedroom was also taken.
The suspect was caught on camera inside the home by way of the victim's Nest surveillance system.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call state police at 860-465-5400. Tips can remain anonymous.
