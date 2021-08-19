NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Vacationing in the sunshine state is about to get a whole lot easier, and cheaper.
On Thursday morning, Avelo Airlines, a new, low-cost carrier that’s setting up an east coast hub at Tweed New Haven Airport, announced four nonstop routes to Florida.
In November, Avelo will begin direct flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale five times a week, three times a week to Tampa, and twice weekly to Fort Myers, with introductory rates as low as $59 one way.
The airline said its mission is to inspire travel and it does that by making it easier, more convenient and more affordable to fly.
“Florida, at this time of year, late fall, was something that made a lot of sense for us and as a new entrant airline, our business is about driving down the cost of travel and stimulating demand with lower prices, because as you lower the price, more people are able to travel, that’s how our business works,” said Andrew Levy, CEO of Avelo Airlines.
He said the first four locations are just the beginning, adding that the airline hopes to add more destinations from its New Haven base in the future.
