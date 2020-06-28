CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The state of Connecticut is welcoming yet another Amazon facility.
According to Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza, Amazon is launching a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in town close to the Rocky Hill line, which will create hundreds of new full time jobs.
"I'm very pleased to welcome Amazon and their new 400,000-plus square foot facility at 120 County Line Drive to Cromwell. I look forward to having Amazon as a member of the Town of Cromwell's business community and wish to thank the Town Manager Anthony Salvatore and Director of Development Stuart Popper and the rest of the town staff for their outstanding job working with Amazon and assisting Scannell Properties in developing the site," stated Mayor Faienza.
The building is located near the Rocky Hill line and is also close in proximity to I-91.
Amazon has positions open in their human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, information technology, among other departments.
Benefits provided to full time time Amazon employees include full medical, vision, and dental insurance, a 401(k) with a 50% company match, and up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.
These benefits are automatically received upon their first day of employment.
"Amazon is proud to serve customers across Connecticut and we are excited to open a new fulfillment center in Cromwell. Amazon is committed to providing great jobs with industry leading pay and benefits, starting on day [one], in a safe, innovative work environment, and to be a good partner in the communities in which we operate. Our growth in Connecticut is the result of an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers, and we are pleased to add hundreds of new jobs to the 4,500 Amazonians already working in the state," Melissa Nick, Amazon's director of worldwide AMXL corporate operations, said.
Amazon already has two fulfillment centers, one in Windsor and another in North Haven, a sortation center in Wallingford, and a delivery station in Bristol.
Earlier this month, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced that Amazon would open a facility in their city.
