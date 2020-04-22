HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As more people become infected with the virus, there’s new data that’s showing who’s following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.
The date comes from a new app called How We Feel. The app partnered with Connecticut earlier this week.
The data shows who’s social distancing and wearing masks and it’s broken down by country.
More than 32,000 people are using the app. When it comes to wearing a mask, New Haven County is the most likely to wear a mask. When it comes to social distancing, New London County does it best.
“If you look at these numbers, it’s sort of interesting to me that New London County is the county where, according to How We Feel, you’re most likely to social distance. Good going, New London. You also have the lowest hospitalizations, or near the lowest,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
The county that least likely to practice social distancing is Fairfield, according to the app.
Channel 3 has received reported of people not following the executive order to wear masks in store. Lamont said he would change the executive order from being a recommendation to being mandatory.
