HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a New Canaan mother has a new attorney and a new defense strategy.
Michelle Troconis is scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
She faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the suspected murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Previously, attorney Andrew Bowman represented Troconis.
Now, she'll be represented by attorney Jon Schoenhorn out of Hartford.
"You meet with an individual, you either get along and click with that person or you don't," Schoenhorn said. "And you either get hired or you don't get hired."
Channel 3 spoke with Schoenhorn, who shed some new light on Troconis' defense plan.
"She has not been able to defend herself," he said. "She has not been able to say or do anything to demonstrate that she is innocent of these charges."
He said Troconis' first language is not English. As a result, a Spanish-speaking interpreter will be in court on Friday.
Schoenhorn also said he wants to get his hands on the interviews she did with investigators and question whether or not there was a language barrier.
"With regard to the warrant of Michelle, it was pretty thin," he said. "It was bare bones, slim pickings."
He said he's prepared to fight to prove his client's innocence.
”She’s been a big player in a drama that has unfolded on a daily basis," Schoenhorn said. "She has not been able to defend herself. She has not been able to say or do anything to demonstrate that she is innocent of these charges. Unfortunately when the big fish gets away, the law enforcement is now going to turn to what's next and if it happens to be the little fish, all the more reason that someone in that condition, in that situation, needs a strong defense and that’s what i'm going to provide.”
One of the first things Schoenhorn did was file a motion to move the prosecution from Stamford to Hartford.
He said he also plans to argue that his client shouldn't be under house arrest.
“There should be no house arrest," he said. "She should be free to travel at least within the United States. She's going to have to give up her passport. She has a 13-year-old daughter who goes to school out of state. She cannot visit her daughter. If her daughter comes here, she cannot leave the house even to take her daughter for ice cream. These are things we are going to be working on in the immediate future.”
Troconis was one of three people arrested in connection with the Farber Dulos case.
Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping her five children off at school.
Investigators believe she was violently attacked in the garage of her New Canaan home.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with felony murder. However, he died as a result of self-inflicted carbon monoxide poisoning last week.
Also arrested as part of the case was Dulos' friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney. He, like Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators believe both had a hand in killing Farber Dulos.
"I'll just say this, if you look at the statutes, you have to prove a conspiracy which means an agreement," Schoenhorn said. "An actual agreement, a meeting of the minds to commit a murder, and in order to even be charged with tampering and hindering, you need to know what specific crime had occurred when even the police didn't know or didn't claim to know for what? Six, seven months?"
