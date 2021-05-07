BRISTOL (WFSB) – We’re back at Firefly Hollow to learn about some changes they have made and some new beers they are making.
Courtney Zieller met up with co-owner Dana Bourque to talk about the changes and the brews.
“We’re excited to finally be able to sling some beers and have some folks up here to check out our-our brand-new patio and serve some fresh cool frosties, as the governor would say,” Bourque said.
Bourque said there is a lot of space on the new patio and with the restrictions loosening, the crew is excited to get people back.
“All right, well, you’ve been busy brewing beer,” Zieller said. “So we’re going to talk about four new beers that you have!”
“The newest IPA we have is called Citra Perfect,” Bourque said. “It’s a New England style, kinda hazy; juicy IPA. It’s got a nice, bright orange glow to it, and it’s brewed exclusively with Citra hops, which give this really bright, citrusy, grapefruit kinda juicy orange impression.”
The next beer Zieller and Bourque discussed is a new fruited sour IPA
“We’re very excited to launch a new line of beers called Lust, where we pair seasonal or intense fruit flavors with kind of a sour beer base,” Bourque said. “And then we just dry hop it for a little bit of extra intensity.”
A blackberry cream stout was next up.
“We just launched this new series called Rook,” Bourque said. “So this is a home for kind of any of the weird, crazy ideas that myself or the other brewers have here. The first rendition of this is a blackberry cream stout. It’s 8 percent alcohol by volume. It’s brewed with lactose for sweetness and body, and we balance it out with just a little bit of blackberry puree.”
Local Bud was next. The beer features 100 percent Connecticut grown ingredients.
“We get our hops from Smoke Down Farm, and the grain for that is grown right in Windsor with Thrall Family Malt.”
Last was a new Pilsner beer the brewery is making.
“We’re super excited to have this in the lineup,” Bourque said. “It’s a new beer for us this year. It’s light, crisp, bright, clear, super easy drinkin’.”
The brewery is also changing their hours a little bit from past years.
“We’re going to be open Monday and Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 9 p.m.,” Bourque said. We’ll be open Friday 2 to 10 p.m. and 12 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday we’re also going to open an extra hour, so we’ll be open from 12 p.m. To 7 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.